President Hichilema Exemplifies Magnanimity and Unity at Pope Francis’ Memorial Mass



By Farai Ruvanyati



The passing of Pope Francis represented a deeply significant moment in Zambia, perhaps only comparable to the attention garnered by President Hakainde Hichilema’s historic inauguration after Zambia’s landmark 2021 elections.



While the Pope’s death resonated profoundly beyond geographical and cultural divides, domestically, President Hichilema’s attendance at the solemn ecclesiastical ceremonies was subject to intense scrutiny. His political adversaries had, for narrow political purposes, inaccurately depicted a substantial divide between him and the Catholic Church.



Central to President Hichilema’s anticipated reception during Pope Francis’ funeral observances were two prominent figures: His Excellency Archbishop Gian Luca Perici, Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia, and Archbishop Alick Banda, the Archbishop of Lusaka.



Archbishop Banda has notably abstained from most events attended by President Hichilema since the President assumed office, often delivering divisive homilies and statements perceived as critical of the President. Reportedly, Archbishop Banda has declined opportunities to meet with President Hichilema to amicably address his perceived differences. Furthermore, the Archbishop previously issued directives barring political leaders, including the Head of State, from addressing congregations within Catholic churches in Lusaka, directives widely interpreted as directed specifically at President Hichilema.



Such actions had lent credence to opposition narratives alleging discord between President Hichilema and the Catholic faithful.



However, upon President Hichilema’s arrival at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Long Acres, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Gian Luca Perici extended a warm, respectful, and affectionate welcome, reflecting the enduring cordial relations between Zambia and the Holy See. As the memorial Mass concluded, and following an official group photograph with the Bishops, President Hichilema graciously approached Archbishop Banda, clasping his hand in a gesture of goodwill. It is important to note that President Hichilema had never responded to Archbishop Alick Banda’s attacks.



This spontaneous and magnanimous act elicited enthusiastic applause from the congregation, signaling their appreciation for the President’s humility and respectfulness.



Observers interpreted this heartfelt ovation as indicative of the Catholic faithful’s desire for unity and their disapproval of previous divisive rhetoric by ArchbishopBanda. President Hichilema’s respectful demeanor and statesmanlike conduct throughout the solemn occasion underscored his sincere regard for the Catholic Church and highlighted his magnanimity, maturity, and dedication to national unity and reconciliation.