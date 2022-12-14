President Hichilema fails to cane ZESCO boss Mapani over illegalities- Ambassador Mwamba

President Hichilema fails to cane ZESCO boss Mapani over illegalities

…in creating ´looting super structure´ at power company says Ambassador Mwamba

By a Correspondent

13.12.22

Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, an opposition presidential aspirant has exposed President Hichilema´s personal pick for MD at ZESCO Victor Mapani for abusing his office by creating a ´super looting structure´ at the company without permission from either board or the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Ambassador Mwamba challenged Mapani to deny that after he sacked top directors at the state power company, he created a ´grand´ new position for himself and employed 18 new directors that now enjoy conditions of service that previously were enjoyed by the Managing Director whose grade was M1.

“Victor has now given himself a new grade ´M0´ and awarded his directors the conditions all MDs at ZESCO were entitled so that his and only his conditions exceed those of any other parastatal chief in Zambia with board or IDC approval,” said Ambassador Mwamba.

The presidential aspirant and devils advocate wondered, “Why President Hichilema who always ´prudential use of public resources´ has failed to censure Victor who is working for a publicly owned company that is technically insolvent, as the Chairman of IDC.”

Ambassador Mwamba challenged Mr Hichilema to act because failure to do means he is weak or captured by the likes of Mapani, even as head of state and he won’t be taken seriously next time he preaches prudence regarding state resources.

Mapani was not available for comment immediately neither was the board and IDC which Mapani always disregards according to sources.

At the beginning of the year, ZESCO was stopped from buying luxury vehicles for Mapani and his cronies after Ambassador Mwamba blew the whistle.

But he succeeded to import electric poles from Zimbabwe and South Africa in a ´fishy´ deal despite a national outcry President Hichilema never commented on.

But with his recorded failure to act on allegations of nudity by DEC boss Mary Nkonde, many doubt whether President Hichilema will act on Mapani.

The full transcript is available on “The Brief” a hard-hitting weakly podcast by Amb. Mwamba.

Source: The Brief