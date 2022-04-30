By GEORGE CHOMBA

Like a confirmation that he knows the Congolese love Zambia’s livestock, such as goats, President Hakainde Hichilema has upped the size of his animal gifts by donating 10 herds of cattle to his Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi.

This was during a State Banquet in Lusaka last night.

Mr Hichilema has made the personal donation on behalf of his wife Mutinta who was present at the dinner.

Mr Tshisekedi who was also with his wife, Denise Nyakeru was in Lusaka where the two leaders witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement on electric batteries manufacturing value chain.

Zambia and the DR Congo share borderlines of about 1, 600 kilometres with informal trade at most major crossing points such as Kasumbalesa, Mokambo, Kipushi and Kashiba.

The informal trade between the two countries involves livestock and maize meal among others with Congolese nationals buying more food from Zambians.

President Hichilema has described his personal donation of ten herds of cattle as a token of appreciation for brotherly relations.

He has reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to continue building economic bridges that will benefit the two nations and citizens.

President Hichilema says his Government’s goals are to provide opportunities for businesses that will create meaningful jobs to enhance the livelihoods of the people of Zambia and the DRC.

He says fighting poverty is priority and he shall not rest until this is achieved.

Regarding the cattle gift, it is not clear whether President Tshisekedi will have them transported to Congo or he will ask for farm land in Zambia to grow the numbers.

It is not immediately clear at the moment what Mr Tshisekedi donated to his host, but gifs at Presidential level are a common gesture.

On the joint business venture, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo are focusing on boosting the battery value chain industry, renewable energy as well as work on the electric vehicle projects that will in turn accord the two countries better trading platforms.

President Tshisekedi says Congo and Zambia are blessed with vast minerals and partnering in such a project will achieve the much needed results.

The DR Congo produces one million tonnes of Copper annually while Zambia is a little below with 800,000 tonnes of one of the needed component in electric battery manufacturing business.

Mr Hichilema says the memorandum of understanding is just but one step in the right direction to achieve collaborated results of changing the narrative of countries competing against each other instead of partnering for better results.

This was during the signing ceremony at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Zambia and the Congo have agreed on setting up an Executive Battery Council to implement the electric car battery value chain with sites on the Copperbelt and Katanga respectively.- Diamond TV