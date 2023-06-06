President Hichilema Has A Witchcraft Mentality- Sean Tembo

PeP STATEMENT ON THE CONTINUED INCARCERATION OF DR. CHRISTOPHER ZUMANI ZIMBA WITHOUT BEING TAKEN TO COURT

Lusaka, 6th June 2023



1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are saddened and dismayed that more than a week after being detained in Police custody, Dr. Christopher Zumani Zimba has still not been released on bond or taken to court so that he can apply for bail.



2. This is a total abuse of state institutions by President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government and is contrary to the rule of law enshrined in our Constitution, as well as a blatant violation of Dr. Christopher Zumani Zimba’s human rights.



3. When Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was in opposition, he used to bemoan the unlawful detention of suspects without due process of the law, but now that he is a Republican President, he has become a perpetrator of the same vices that he used to condemn. This shows the extent to which President Hakainde Hichilema has turned himself into a hypocrite and is seeking to turn Zambia into a banana republic.



4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we demand as we hereby do, that Dr. Christopher Zumani Zimba be released on bond or taken to court so that he can apply for bail, with immediate effect. We further wish to put it on record that the State’s appetite to impose extra-judicial incarceration on a person who has not been convicted of any offence is indicative of how weak their laughable allegations are against Dr. Zumani Zimba.



5. It is a well documented fact that President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government have a habit of extrajudicial incarceration of citizens whom they hate but whom they do not have any solid criminal case against. The examples include Honorable Mumbi Phiri who was incarcerated for more than a year, only for the State to withdraw charges a day before court judgement. It is evident to all well-meaning citizens that President Hakainde Hichilema has a witchcraft mentality and is using the presidency, not to improve the welfare of the Zambia people, but to harass his perceived political enemies. We call upon the President to cease and desist from this callous behavior.



ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)