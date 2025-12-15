President Hichilema has chosen to write his name on the side of dishonourable constitutional making history- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes….

The arrogance displayed by President Hichilema, and the UPND government, on Bill 7, is exactly the one that has put government after government in trouble with Zambians.

The one I always think of as asking citizens – so what can you do about it?

So they announce that some recommendations from the public will be included in the Bill that will be put to the vote.

The people have no idea what those changes are. In short – as it has been from the start, only those who hold power will decide what will be in the Constitution.

WE THE PEOPLE will discover on the day of the vote, what is in the Bill😏!

Essentially this government wasted a whole lot of money on the Mushabati Committee, to pretend to consult the public. A total sham because consultation means the consulated are told the result of the process.

Government is acting like God when we pray. Ask but the decision on what is good for you is mine and mine alone. They think they are gods over us.

It would, of course, be another proud Zambian moment if MPs refused to pass this work of disdain for the people of Zambia.

Let’s just say it’s almost certain that the UPND has done its nasty homework.

The hubris displayed, so far, suggests that enough MPs have been garnered to pass a constitution amendment cooked in private, for the appetite of those who hold power.

I will just end by saying that, in this Bill 7 process, President Hichilema has chosen to write his name on the side of dishonourable constitutional making history.

He joins this unhappy list of ruling party self-serving arrogance:

1972 – One party state

1996 – FTJ constitutional amendments that took our democracy backwards

2001 – Third Term Attempt

2019 – Bill 10

2025 – Bill 7.

I guess it’s all worth anything to him.