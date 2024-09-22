PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS FAILED,THE OPPOSITION MPS SEEKING TO HELP HIM MUST EAT QUIETLY WITHOUT DISPARAGING PRESIDENT LUNGU- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS FAILED,THE OPPOSITION MPS SEEKING TO HELP HIM MUST EAT QUIETLY WITHOUT DISPARAGING PRESIDENT LUNGU



Lusaka- Sunday 22nd September 2024



During his visit to Eastern Province to attend the Malaila Traditional Ceremony in Mambwe, President Hakainde Hichilema was received by among other, by two Patriotic Front Members of Parliament; Chipangali MP, Andrew Lubusha, and Chama South MP, Davison Mungandu.



Sadly the two MPs, especially Hon. Davison Mungandu used the opportunity to disparage the previous government and President Edgar Lungu.





Mungandu even dared to false state that “loadshedding would have been worse under the previous President”.



We must warn the two MPs that they are digging their own political grave by the display of this cheap and opportunistic stunts.



We urge the MPs to eat quietly or obtain favours from President Hichilema without engaging in this shameful conduct.



PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS FAILED



We need to remind the two MPs of the obvious that Zambians have witnessed and experienced, that President Hakainde Hichilema has failed, and lamentably so.



In the last three years, President Hichilema has literally run the country aground.



The UPND Government found $3.1billion foreign reserves, and 1.5million metric tonnes of national strategic maize grain reserves.



He found food prices at low prices such as mealie-meal (K120), fuel (K17 per litre), exchange rate (K17 to a $1) and cheaper electricity.



The Patriotic Front built schools, colleges, universities, youth training centres, health centres, clinics,mini and district hospitals.

The Patriotic Front also built roads, and bridges.





The previous government built and upgraded power stations increasing generation capacity from 1,600 megawatts to 3,770 Megawatts.

Some of the major infrastructure development were funded by foreign loans.



The Patriotic Front Government built Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Simon Mwamba Kapwepwe International Airport and Harrywaanga Nkumbula International Airport.



In 2011, the PF found an external debt of $2.8billion and by 2021, the debt was $11.9billion and domestic debt stood at K178billion.



This means that the PF borrowed $9.1billion in the period of ten years.



But the debt now stands $14.7 billion and domestic debt stands at K236 billion.



At this rate, the UPND Government, is accumulating debt at a far faster rate than any previous government has ever done. Sadly no one can see what this appetite for foreign loans is going.



Currently Zambia is experiencing the worst load-shedding of electricity and citizens are being subjected to power cuys that is going on for days.



As a result of extended load-shedding, communities are experiencing a huge water crisis.



The country has experienced disease outbreaks, the worst cost of living crisis, a volatile exchange rate market, and an economic down-turn for three years in a row.



It is clear that the country is facing a failed economy and systemic failure of government whose only safe solution and in order to save the country, is to vote out President Hichilema in 2026.



So we advise the two MPs and others seeking to work with President Hichilema to do so quietly than to heap praises based on falsehoods, that expose their utter desperation to obtain favours from his government.



Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson Information and Publicity

PATRIOTIC FRONT