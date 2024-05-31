President Hichilema has heightened lawlessness and cadreism – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

President Hichilema has heightened lawlessness and cadreism

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

We thought violence, cadreism and charged political atmosphere were behind us especially because of repeated public assurances from President Hakainde Hichilema.

He says his style of leadership was different and that BY-ELECTIONS will be peaceful, markets, bus stops and public areas will be safe for all.

It is no longer so.

The various crises facing the nation of famine, high cost of living, high cost of fuel and foodstuffs, corruption, high inflation and volatile exchange rate and legacy issues of poverty, diseases and unemployment were consoled by his supporters; “As long as we have Peace”.

Now that we have lost the Peace, what will they say?!

Let’s look at this;

•UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda called the Catholic Archbishop of Lusaka-“Zambia’s Lucifer”. No apology, no retraction, no remorse.

•Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Charles Milupi directed youths to violently deal with critics of President Hichilema. No apology, no retraction, no remorse.

•Recently UPND provincial leadership pronounced that Southern Province was a no go area for for former President,Edgar Lungu and threatened violence against Petauke Central MP, JayJay Banda and others. No apology, no retraction, no remorse.

•UPND leadership in NorthWestern Province pledged to circumcise and kill Edgar Lungu…”HH don’t k*ll Edgar Lungu, give him to us, we shall do it for you”. No apology, no retraction, no remorse.

•Yesterday, the cadres gathered at the Drug Enforcement Commission threatened to harm Edgar Lungu and sang songs showering insults against Lungu, what do you expect?

This is because the defamatory and invectives are led by President Hichilema himself who constantly threatens his predecessor and his critics with harm and destruction; “they are a click of thieves”..”they are a hegemony”…”Alebwelelapo? Where? Who will allow?..”.I will ring his neck”…”twalachaya imingalato”…”If he is snake, I’m a rancher, we k*ll snakes”!

Right now his political opponents are rotting in police cells; Hon. Munir Zulu, Mr. Brebner Changala, Apostle Dr. Dan Pule, Hon. Maureen Mabonga and Hon. Edith Nawakwi.

Pray for Zambia, Pray for Peace.

Pray that the leadership in charge of our country heed to wise counsel and not rogue advise and focus on the welfare of our people.

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says Six million face famine in Zambia in 2024 but 1.6million people are facing starvation right now.