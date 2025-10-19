President  Hichilema has urged Zambians to pray for the family of the late former President Edgar Lungu

ZAMBIANS URGED TO PRAY FOR THE FAMILY OF LATE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to pray for the family of the late former President Edgar Lungu, calling for national unity and closure over the unresolved burial matter.





Speaking during the 10th observation of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation, President Hichilema acknowledged Lungu’s pivotal role in establishing the day as a public holiday on 18th October ten years ago.





The President emphasized that it is the collective prayer of the nation that Mr. Lungu may rest in peace, despite the ongoing legal dispute between his family and the government regarding his final resting place.





The matter remains unresolved more than 140 days after his passing on 5th June 2025, with negotiations stalled following online attacks against the family’s chosen mediator, Archbishop Alick Banda.





President Hichilema also stressed the importance of genuine dialogue and reconciliation across all levels of society, encouraging citizens to embrace unity.





He thanked the organizing committee for their dedication to the success of the annual event and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving its spiritual significance.

