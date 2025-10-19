President  Hichilema has urged Zambians to pray for the family of the late former President Edgar Lungu

ZAMBIANS URGED TO PRAY FOR THE FAMILY OF LATE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to pray for the family of the late former President Edgar Lungu, calling for national unity and closure over the unresolved burial matter.
Speaking during the 10th observation of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation, President Hichilema acknowledged Lungu’s pivotal role in establishing the day as a public holiday on 18th October ten years ago.
The President emphasized that it is the collective prayer of the nation that Mr. Lungu may rest in peace, despite the ongoing legal dispute between his family and the government regarding his final resting place.
The matter remains unresolved more than 140 days after his passing on 5th June 2025, with negotiations stalled following online attacks against the family’s chosen mediator, Archbishop Alick Banda.
President Hichilema also stressed the importance of genuine dialogue and reconciliation across all levels of society, encouraging citizens to embrace unity.
He thanked the organizing committee for their dedication to the success of the annual event and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving its spiritual significance.
#SunFmTvNews
This man has no shame at all. Even the one minute of silence for ECL lasted for only 24 seconds. This man is the worst thing to ever happen to our country. Never again shall we entertain a conman.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
A minute of silence does not mean the minute on the clock but a “moment”.
Mr president,
How can you ask us, the Zambian people, to pray for the lungu family. They have stolen our money and are the most corrupt family in Africa. They 3 meals a day whilst many of us manage 1 full meal a day.
FORGIVE AND PRAY FOR THEM INDEED. THE BURDEN OF SIN SHALL BE ON THEIR HEAD, SO SAITH THE BIBLE.
Ephesians 4:32 – Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you. Mark 11:25 – And whenever you stand praying, forgive, if you have anything against anyone, so that your Father also who is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.”
Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.”
Rom: 12:19
THE HAND OF GOD IS AT WORK