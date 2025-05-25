PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HONOURS DISTINGUISHED ZAMBIANS AT 2025 AFRICA FREEDOM DAY INVESTITURE CEREMONY



LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has conferred national honours and awards on several Zambians for their outstanding service and contributions to the nation during the Africa Freedom Day Investiture Ceremony held at State House today.





The ceremony, a central part of Zambia’s 2025 Africa Freedom Day commemorations, recognised individuals who have made significant impacts in diplomacy, education, public service, humanitarian work, traditional leadership, and the struggle for independence.





Among those honoured is former Ambassador to the United States Dr. Inonge Mbikusita Lewanika, who received recognition for her distinguished diplomatic service and long-standing commitment to the country.





Others honoured included Prof. Muna Ndulo, a legal scholar and governance expert; Eng. Bernard Chiwala, for his role in national infrastructure and agriculture development; Prof. Mwiindace Nkongwamini, and Mr. Dennis Phiri, who is also His Royal Highness Chief Malama.





Two highly respected academics, Prof. Benjamin Mweene and Prof. Mubanga Kashoki, were posthumously honoured for their contributions to science and language development, respectively.





President Hichilema stated that the awards are a symbol of national appreciation and recognition of excellence and patriotism.



“We honour these outstanding citizens not only for their personal achievements but also for their lasting contributions to Zambia’s progress and the preservation of our national values,” the President said.





The President’s Insignia for Meritorious Achievement was awarded to Mr. Shakarongo Chengala Shakarongo, for his contributions to culture and arts, and the late Mr. Hanif Adams, who was honoured posthumously for his work in community development.





Under the President’s Insignia of Honour, Ms. Dora Moono Nyambe (posthumously) was recognised for her commitment to education and the rights of girls, alongside Mr. Paul Mumba Mwanza for his dedicated public service.





Sr. Mary Lucy received the President’s Insignia of Mercy for her compassionate and consistent humanitarian work.



In a moving tribute to Zambia’s liberation history, the late Mr. Lawrence Katilungu and Mr. Hezekiah Gwaale Habaanyama were posthumously awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Companion of Freedom, the highest civilian honour.





Mr. Joseph Abraham Katampi was awarded the Grand Officer of the Order of the Companion of Freedom, acknowledging his role in Zambia’s independence and national unity.



This year’s Africa Freedom Day is being observed under the theme:

“Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa.”





President Hichilema noted that the day serves as a reminder of Africa’s shared history and aspirations, and called on Zambians to continue advancing the values of education, self-determination, and unity.





The investiture ceremony was attended by Cabinet Ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and families of the honourees, who gathered in celebration of Zambia’s heroes past and present.



©️ UPND Media Team