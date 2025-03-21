PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IGNORING ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS



…he is being misled by his advisors says Luzendi



Harare… Friday March 21, 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema recently stated that his administration had achieved so much in three and a half years that it sometimes felt like he had been in office for a decade.



However, this statement has been met with sharp criticism from opposition members and political activists who argue that his claims are disconnected from the daily struggles of ordinary Zambians.





Socialist Party (SP) member and activist Thompson Luzendi has accused the President of living in a “fantasy of progress” while the cost of living continues to rise.



Mr Luzendi argued that since taking office in August 2021, President Hichilema’s leadership has overseen worsening economic conditions, increased corruption, and growing public discontent.





Mr Luzendi underscored that fuel prices have more than doubled from K17 per liter in 2021 to K35 per liter in 2025, leading to increased transportation and production costs.



He also noted that the price of mealie meal, a staple food, has surged from K150 to K380 per 25kg bag, making it difficult for many households to afford basic necessities.





“The depreciation of the Zambian Kwacha from K17 to K30 per US dollar has significantly reduced people’s purchasing power, making imported goods more expensive,” Luzendi stated.



He also pointed out that inflation remains in double digits, further eroding the economic stability of ordinary citizens.





In addition to economic concerns, the activist highlighted Zambia’s ongoing electricity crisis, stating that the President’s promises to end load shedding had not materialized.



“Most Zambians do not have power for more than eight hours a day, which has forced many small businesses to close and led to job losses, especially among young people,” he said.





Mr Luzendi also criticized the handling of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), stressing that instead of being used for local development, it had become a “looting scheme” for UPND) cadres.



He cited audit reports revealing instances of mismanagement, ghost projects, and corruption, questioning why essential services remain underfunded despite the government’s claims of progress.





On the issue of Zambia’s ambitious plan to increase copper production to three million tonnes, Luzendi warned that this could come at a great environmental cost.



He pointed to reports of water pollution, displacement of residents, and weak enforcement of environmental regulations in mining areas, arguing that the government’s focus on economic growth was overshadowing sustainability concerns.





He further alleged that President Hichilema was being misled by his advisors, stating, “Instead of listening to ordinary Zambians who are struggling to afford basic necessities, he continues to parrot the empty praises of his allies.”



Mr Luzendi concluded by calling on the President to “wake up” and acknowledge the hardships many Zambians are facing.





He urged the Head of State to visit markets, fuel stations, and struggling households to see firsthand the difficulties citizens endure.



Despite these criticisms, the government has maintained that it is making progress in stabilizing the economy and attracting investment.





However, with rising discontent over inflation, corruption, and power shortages, many Zambians remain skeptical about the President’s claims of success.