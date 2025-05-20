PRESIDENT HICHILEMA INSPECTS CRITICAL ROAD PROJECT



By Timmy



In a significant development, President Hakainde Hichilema conducted an on-the-spot check on the construction of the 88-kilometer Batoka-Maamba Road today. This vital infrastructure project is crucial to the country’s economy, and the President’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to its timely completion.





During the inspection, President Hichilema urged the contractor to expedite the works, ensuring that the road is finished as soon as possible. This proactive approach demonstrates the government’s dedication to improving Zambia’s infrastructure and supporting economic growth.





The Batoka-Maamba Road is a critical artery for the country’s economy, and its completion will have a significant impact on the lives of Zambians. President Hichilema’s leadership and vision for a better Zambia are evident in initiatives like this.





