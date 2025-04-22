President Hichilema is headed for re-election in August 2026- Enoch Kavindele

FORMER Vice-President Enoch Kavindele says President Hakainde Hichilema is headed for re-election in August 2026 because of his evident commitment to national development.



Mr Kavindele says those in the governing UPND should not panic ahead of the general election next year because opposition political alliances will weaken further.



He said Government, under Mr Hichilema, is spearheading developmental programmes in all parts of Zambia.



“Previously this development was lop-sided,” he said.



“In North-Western Province, we provided all the money from the mines, but there is no development,” Mr Kavindele said in an interview yesterday.



Credit

-ZDM