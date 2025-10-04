President Hichilema is my  brother, I cannot stand against him in 2026- Chairman James Ndambo

BROTHERS DON’T STAND AGAINST EACH OTHER – NDAMBO



South Africa-based Zambian businessman James Ndambo says brothers do not compete against each other, describing President Hakainde Hichilema as his brother.





Ndambo, who is the Chairman of Africa Union Holdings and founder of My Home Town initiative, has dismissed reports of him engaging in politics and that he was being considered to run on the PF ticket.





As the country draws near to the August 2026 elections, the name of Ndambo, who came to prominence in 2022 due to his philanthropic work during Miss My Home Town, continues to pop up as the favorite contender to challenge President Hichilema.





But on several occasions, including during the Choma event, Ndambo stated he had no interest in joining politics. He said at that time that his charity work was, in fact, supplementing public work.





Ndambo, through veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga, on 4th October 2025, reiterated his stance, vowing he was not and would never be interested in running for political office.





“He has authorized me to state for the 100th time that he has not, is not, and will not ever be interested in active politics,” Mwaanga stated in a statement made available to Zambian Eye. “In 1991 and 1996, MMD offered Mr. Ndambo a parliamentary seat, which he would have won easily, and both times he declined.”





Mwaanga, a retired politician and freedom fighter, says Ndambo regards President Hichilema as his brother, whom he cannot stand against.





“He regards President Hakainde Hichilema as a brother and says ‘brothers don’t stand against each other,’” Mwaanga says.





Mwaanga says Ndambo, who is his nephew, is not eligible to run for the presidency of Zambia as he holds South African nationality.





“Mr. Ndambo is not even eligible to stand for president,” he said.



Mwaanga also dismisses reports that former president Edgar Lungu had meetings with Ndambo to discuss his candidature.





“Mr. Ndambo has not had any secret or other meetings with the president of PF. He has been asked this question many times and has not responded, and this statement should be treated as his factual response,” Mwaanga said.





Ndambo has warned that going forward, he will take legal action against those peddling lies and malice against him.





“Mr. Ndambo has had serious discussions with his family and lawyers. It has been agreed that the manufacturers and distributors of these malicious falsehoods will, from now on, be sued and legally compelled to produce evidence in a court of law or face the consequences. Please stop making up falsehoods; please stop the lies; please stop the malice,” he warned.



