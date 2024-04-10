PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS ON THE COPPERBELT FOR A FOUR DAY WORKING HOLIDAY

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is on the Copperbelt for a five-day working visit, which will see him attending the European Union (EU) Zambia business forum in Kitwe and later meet transport operators in Ndola.

The President is also expected to commission the Copperbelt 60 megawatt project and address miners in Luanshya’s Mpatamato.

And Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo said the President’s visit in the province shows how committed he is to addressing the challenges people are facing.

“The New Dawn administration has unlocked Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines and now Shaft 28 in Luanshya, this is proof enough to the Zambian people that we mean business,” he said.

The President’s meeting with transport operators will be held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, where he will also commission Chifubu Level One Hospital on Sunday.

“We look forward to the opening of the hospital,” Chifubu resident Tamara Musongole said.

About 300 participants have confirmed their availability for the EU-Zambia business forum.

EU Ambassador to Zambia Karolina Stasiak said at a media briefing in Kitwe yesterday that the forum, which has also attracted over 50 European companies and 100 local businesses, will be graced by President Hichilema