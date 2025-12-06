PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS TAKING THE COUNTRY INTO CIVIL UNREST- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS TAKING THE COUNTRY INTO CIVIL UNREST

Saturday 6th December 2025,

The recent serious post-election conflicts witnessed in the neighbouring states of Mozambique and Tanzania, saw wide-spread violence, looting and riots, needless loss of life, damage to public and private property, and the subsequent threats to the countries’ national peace, security, and stability, provide credible insights, fear and prediction to where Zambia is going into in 2026.

Sadly for the Sahel and parts of West Africa Region, we have recently witnessed grave turn of events where post-election conflicts and poor handling of the electoral process have led to military coups, often triggered by disputed results, lack of electoral credibility, insecurity, especially with legacy issues such economic hardships as seen in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Gabon, and Sudan

The seizure of power, using the excuse and citing failure to deliver democracy or credible elections and stability, have instead seen the worsening of human rights and governance and the installation of military dictatorships in these countries-the very serious issues that credible, democratic and transparent elections and fair electoral process are designed to cure and prevent.

The mishandling of pre-election issues and concerns have shown that they spawn deadly consequences and now threaten the democratization process that Zambia and Africa embarked on.

It must be stated without any fancy illusions or pretence, that President Hakainde Hichilema has been both methodical and systematic in setting up a dangerous stage for Zambia to degenerate into civil unrest.

He has embarked on a clear path to undermine and destroy democracy and the Rule of Law by attempting to steal, kill and destroy the largest Opposition party in Zambia-the Patriotic Front (PF).

This action alone has undermined the multi-party character of our democratic nation.

He has enacted extremely draconian laws, relived such archaic and anti-democratic laws such as seditious laws.

He recently hijacked legsilation against cyber security and cyber crimes to weaponise them against speech and freedom of expression.

Even mundane legislative amendments to laws such as ZNBC and IBA Acts have seen provisions placed on to undermine freedom of expression and freedom of the media.

From the onset, he appointed stooges, UPND loyal cadres to head both Parliament and the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Wherever he found professional public workers such as the Chief Registrar of Societies, Thandiwe Phiri-Mhende, who attempted to prevent the breaking of the law, they were forcibly removed from their offices and positions to pave way for the lawlessness that occurred and prevails.

To control the Judiciary totally, President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a significant number of judges, and by 2025, over 50 new judges across various superior courts (High Court, Court of Appeal, Constitutional Court) since he took office, including major batches like 20 in early 2023 and another large group of 27 in one instance, aiming to reshape Zambia’s judiciary.

The Judges did not go through a competitive and public process and many were poorly qualified to hold the positions.

The recent events surrounding Bill 7, a proposed law to extensively change the governance framework, including: Expansion of Parliament: Increasing the number of constituency-based seats in the National Assembly from 156 to 211,remove two-term limits for local government leaders, and revise nominations and electoral procedures.

These changes are dramatic and extensive and cannot be done without establishing a legal framework, engage in a broad consultative process and gain acceptance among key stakeholders.

Despite the Constitutional Court striking down this Bill 7, both Government and The Speaker of the National Assembly refused to comply with court orders and kept the Bill active on the floor of the House.

State House embarked on a hurried and what later became a sham process by appointing a motley group they purported was a Technical Committee on the constitution-making process, and without enacting supporting legal framework and giving the Committee an impossible deadline, were it was made to conduct what they purport were a consultative process.

Sadly both the Draft Constitution and Report emerging from this process has been discarded as the law required for the implementation would require fresh public gazette and notices.

As stated by the Law Association of Zambia(LAZ) Bill 10 is dead and government has a duty to comply with court orders.

State House has abandoned talks and negotiations with the OASIS Forum, a key grouping representing the Church, civil society actors and the Law Association of Zambia.

It has become apparent that President Hichilema halted public demonstrations against the Bill and tricked the leadership of the OASIS Forum into talks destined to window-dress his masked intentions to enact Bill 7 into law.



To everyone’s horror, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti appointed a Select Committee and ordered that it starts work and conduct hearings to prepare for Bill 7 to come up for second reading.

It is sad to witness Parliament continuing to act with utter contempt of court by hearing and conducting proceedings for Bill 7.

It must be noted that the Speaker of the National Assembly, her Deputies and members of Parliament have been cited for contempt for discussing a Bill that has been declared illegal and unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court.

On Friday 5th December Members of the Select Committee; Hon. Garry Nkombo (Mazabuka), Sibeso Sefulo (Mwandi), Brian Kambita (Zambezi East) Emmanuel Banda (Serenje), Sibongile Mwamba (Kasama Central), Mubita Anakoka (Luena), Jacqueline Sabao (Chikankanta), Stanley Kakubo (Kapiri Mposhi), Newton Samakayi (Mwinilunga), Simon Banda (Petauke), Wamunyima Imanga (Nalolo), Misheck Nyambose (Chasefu), Elias Daka( Msanzala), Davies Mungandu (Chama South), and George Kandafula (Serenje), began a hurried process to rush the process of finalizing the Bill before Parliament adjourns sine die.

It clear that President Hichilema is determined to enact and entrench a dictatorship, reverse the democratic dividends so far achieved and attempt to guarantee his rule over Zambia with or without the Will and Consent of Zambians.

This is a dangerous path for our country and well -meaning Zambians and institutions must stand and halt the perilous path President Hichilema is subjecting the country to.

With his detrimental actions against democracy so far witnessed, President Hichilema has become a sole danger to our democracy, is threatening our peace and his actions threaten the stability of our country.

It is also important for the international community, especially those invested in our country using their financial, human and technical resources, to take keen interest in Zambia’s pre-election instability brewing and help to prevent Zambia to be plunged into chaos as recently seen in Mozambique, Tanzania and other parts of Africa and to ensure that the country holds credible, democratic, free and fair elections so that our peace, security, stability and our sincere quest to promote sustainable development, is not disrupted or destroyed.

It is easier to manage pre-election political tensions and threats to peace than handle post-election conflict and violence.

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT