PRESIDENT HICHILEMA JUSTIFIES POWER EXPORTS



President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized the significance of electricity exports for Zambia’s economic growth, citing the substantial earnings it generates.





Speaking during a tour of the Chisamba 100-megawatt solar plant this morning, President Hichilema balanced the need for exports with domestic demand, ensuring sufficient power supply for Zambians.





The president expressed optimism that Zambia will become an energy-surplus nation within three years, citing ongoing power interventions.





He has highlighted government’s commitment to diversifying the energy mix, reducing dependence on hydroelectric power, and achieving a target of 1000 megawatts of solar power this year.



PN