PRESIDENT HICHILEMA & KABUSWE HAVE BETRAYED ZAMBIA’S MINING SECTOR- Abraham Simpamba

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA & KABUSWE HAVE BETRAYED ZAMBIA’S MINING SECTOR



31st March 2025



The people of the Copperbelt and Zambia as a whole demand real answers not political deception, empty rhetoric, and wasteful tourism disguised as leadership. Today, Paul Kabuswe embarks on yet another meaningless tour of mining companies.



But what exactly is the purpose of this charade? Is it to enforce the law and protect Zambian miners, or is it just another staged exercise to collect allowances while hoodwinking the people?





For three painful years, Paul Kabuswe and President Hakainde Hichilema have presided over the systematic collapse of Zambia’s once thriving mining sector. They promised a new mining policy where is it? Was it just another fraudulent pledge designed to manipulate the people while they enriched themselves and their foreign cronies?





Under their reckless leadership, the Copperbelt’s backbone has been shattered, and our mining industry is now in ruins due to incompetence, lack of transparency, and a failure to put Zambians first.





KCM: A BETRAYAL OF NATIONAL INTEREST



Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) remains in limbo, with no clear roadmap for ownership, investment, or job security for thousands of miners.



Why was KCM surrendered back to Vedanta, a company with a well-documented record of financial instability and worker exploitation?





Was this an orchestrated betrayal to pave the way for CEC to take over or loot shares from our national wealth? The Zambian people demand full disclosure and accountability!



MOPANI: ABANDONED TO ROT



Mopani Copper Mines has been left to wither, with no tangible investment or commitment from the government to revive its operations. Thousands of workers and mining suppliers are suffering because this administration has FAILED to ensure that Zambians benefit from their own resources.





KABUSWE’S EMPTY PROMISES CANNOT MASK FAILURE



The so called crucial tour of large-scale mining operations on the Copperbelt is nothing but a desperate attempt to create an illusion of progress. Visiting Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Mopani Copper Mines, Lubambe Mine, Shaft 28 in Luanshya, Mimbula Mine, and NFC Africa Mining will not solve the deep-seated crisis facing our mining sector. For three years, Kabuswe and his government have ignored the real issues failed policies, lack of investment, and a corrupt system that benefits foreign companies over Zambians.





Government’s claim of strengthening local supply chains and ensuring that mining investments benefit ordinary Zambians is an insult to the hardworking people who continue to suffer. If this government was serious, they would have prioritized policies that genuinely empower local contractors, protect workers, and ensure long term sustainability in the industry.





THE PEOPLE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!



The people of Chililabombwe, Chingola, Mufulira, Kitwe, and Luanshya are watching closely. Miners are fed up with deception. Suppliers are tired of being sidelined. The youth are sick of endless promises while they remain jobless.





I challenge Paul Kabuswe to explain his FAILED mining policy and why the sector remains in crisis despite the never ending propaganda of revival. More importantly, President Hichilema must answer to the Zambian people.



WHY has his administration failed to provide a long-term, sustainable solution for our mines? Instead of fixing the mining sector, they have turned it into a personal ATM, looting from the hardworking people of Zambia.





We stand for a mining sector that prioritizes Zambians where our resources are managed with integrity, transparency, and fairness for ALL stakeholders.





Zambia deserves better. The Copperbelt deserves better. Miners deserve better. The time for lies and exploitation is over!



#EnoughIsEnough #FixTheMines #ZambiansFirst #NoMoreEmptyPromises #CopperbeltSpeaks



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!