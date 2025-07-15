PRESIDENT  HICHILEMA LAUNCHES SWEEPING REFORMS TO CLEAN UP MEDICAL SUPPLY CHAIN, DISSOLVES ZAMMSA BOARD AND INTRODUCES TOUGH ANTI-THEFT MEASURES

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ANNOUNCES MEASURES AIMED AT ERADICATING CORRUPTION IN MEDICAL SUPPLY CHAIN.

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

STATE HOUSE



PRESS RELEASE



Date: 15th July, 2025, Lusaka.



DECISIVE ACTION TO ERADICATE CORRUPTION IN MEDICAL SUPPLY CHAIN WITH SWEEPING REFORMS





The President’s commitment to cleaning up the medical supply chain remains steadfast. Last year, the President commissioned a comprehensive independent forensic audit of the sector, one of several decisive measures to tackle long-standing, systemic issues that he described as “cancerous” and rooted in historical theft of medicines.





The audit was conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a globally respected accountancy firm. In line with the President’s principles of transparency and accountability, preliminary findings were shared with cooperating partners at State House at his own invitation.





The President reiterates that there shall be no sacred cows, anyone found wanting will face the full force of the law.



While the President’s decision to engage an external auditor initially met hostility from opposition quarters, who are ironically now citing its findings, he stood firm in prioritising integrity over partisanship.





We wish to make it clear that:



• The matters identified in the audit are currently under investigation by relevant law enforcement agencies.



• Relevant departments are cooperating fully with these agencies to ensure a thorough, impartial, and just process.





• Everyone remains innocent until proven guilty, and findings will be made public once investigations and due process have concluded.



In response to preliminary audit findings, swift and decisive actions have already been taken, including:





• Dissolution of the ZAMMSA Management Board.



• Advertising the position of Director General of ZAMMSA to bring in strong leadership and drive institutional renewal.







• Intensified operations by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), which have already resulted in the arrest and prosecution of individuals caught diverting government medicines to private markets.





• Establishment of a National Drug Taskforce to provide real-time monitoring, early detection, and prevention of theft throughout the supply chain.





• Implementation of an advanced digital stock-tracking system at ZAMMSA to improve transparency, enable real-time inventory monitoring, and reduce opportunities for diversion of medicines.





Additional reforms and improvements are underway as relevant departments continue to review the audit’s recommendations and strengthen governance at every level of the agency.





The President remains unwavering in his commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and service delivery in the medical sector, ensuring that every Zambian has access to the medicines and care they deserve.



Issued by:



Clayson Hamasaka

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

STATE HOUSE