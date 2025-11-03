PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEAVES FOR TANZANIA TO ATTEND PRESIDENT–ELECT SAMIA SULUHU’s INAUGURATION





Lusaka… Monday November 3, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has departed for the United Republic of Tanzania to attend the inauguration ceremony of that country’s President-Elect, Her Excellency Samia Hassan Suluhu.





In a brief statement before his departure, President Hichilema said Zambia and Tanzania share a long-standing and historical relationship that spans across various sectors.





He emphasized that the two nations continue to enjoy strong bilateral ties built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared development interests.





“We thank you for your usual prayers as we travel to attend this important ceremony,” stated the Head of State.