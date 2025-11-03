PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEAVES FOR TANZANIA TO ATTEND PRESIDENT–ELECT SAMIA SULUHU’s INAUGURATION
Lusaka… Monday November 3, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has departed for the United Republic of Tanzania to attend the inauguration ceremony of that country’s President-Elect, Her Excellency Samia Hassan Suluhu.
In a brief statement before his departure, President Hichilema said Zambia and Tanzania share a long-standing and historical relationship that spans across various sectors.
He emphasized that the two nations continue to enjoy strong bilateral ties built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared development interests.
“We thank you for your usual prayers as we travel to attend this important ceremony,” stated the Head of State.
Nimama walikunjeba ati ” Umushi ubukulu, wasala pofye ichipuka ati echinobe, ninshi nobe uli chipuka”
Translation” In this whole big Village, with a lot of people, you decide to choose a fool as a Friend, then you are also a fool ”
” Show me a Fool, and I will show you the Friends he hangs out with”
A man is known by the company he keeps
If one is seen with Criminals, then it’s more likely he is a criminal too.
Walk with the wise and become wise, for a companion of fools suffers harm… Proverbs 13:20
Same WhatsApp group kaili.
He failed to attend ceremonies of democratically elected presidents in Malawi, Botswana and Namibia. But for a fellow dictator, he attends. This man is an embarrassment.
Let us vote this man Hakainde out.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
@HaaindigoTyrol….. On this one you are 100% I don’t what political advisors told HH…..!!
Tanzania electiotis bad and is not supposed to be even entertained!!!
@Haaindigo Tyrol, On this one I totally agree with you. The Namibian one come to mind, especially that she is a woman like the Tanzanian one.
Idiots above commenting on issues they don’t understand. Zambia depends on Tanzania for its imports and exports to the middle East and Asia.You will never get it why we should maintain good relationship with government in power in spite of their own internal issues.Tanzania is exporting power to Zambia.You ve pipeline transporting crude oil to Zambia.You Congo people you don’t have brains
When he didn’t to Zimbabwe to attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration, are you not the same people who condemned him? You even despised our own Dr.Nevers Mumba who was leading the SADC Observer Mission. No one wanted to hear his report. So why do want things to be different in Tanzania? If election observers like EU, AU, SADC and others declare the elections to have been free and fair, who is HH to disapprove them?
Some principles are worth standing up for. I wonder if she killed people it will still be ok for some stupid electricity deal. Send a junior member of cabinet. If however you totally agree with that nonsense that happened with a sham election, then yes go yourself.