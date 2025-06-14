PRESIDENT HICHILEMA: “LET US NOT USE DEATH TO REVIVE CONFLICTS – THIS IS A TIME TO UNITE”

Lusaka, Thursday 12 June 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to reject division and conflict during the mourning period of the late sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, urging the nation to come together in unity, dignity, and compassion.

Speaking at Belvedere Lodge in Lusaka, the official funeral venue, where he signed the book of condolences, President Hichilema reminded the public that the death of a leader must never be turned into an occasion for political battles.



“Death is not an opportunity to revive conflicts or cause divisions,” President Hichilema said. “It is a time to unite, to grieve with honor, and to show compassion, not only to the bereaved family but to one another as citizens of a shared nation.”

The President emphasized the importance of mourning with respect and decency, adding that dignity in death is a collective obligation for all Zambians, regardless of political affiliation or background.



“Life is precious, and when it is lost, we must come together, not tear each other apart. This is not the time to open old wounds or provoke battles. There is a time for everything, and this time is for mourning,” he said.



President Hichilema explained that the government has been in close consultation with the Lungu family to ensure a respectful and agreed-upon process for the late President’s send-off, hence the delays in final funeral arrangements.



“We have been engaging the family so that we reach an amicable way of sending off our sixth president in a manner befitting his service to the country, one marked by peace, not insults or insinuations,” he said. “Mourning is about decency, not hooliganism.”

He also expressed concern over rising tension and inflammatory commentary on social media, urging citizens to avoid provocation and instead focus on national unity during this sensitive time.



“I am watching what is happening on social media and I urge our people, let us not provoke each other. Let us not walk into the trap of division. For now, we must focus on mourning. Other matters will be addressed after the funeral. This is what responsible societies do,” President Hichilema said.



As Zambia continues to mourn its former Head of State, the President reiterated the country’s identity as a Christian nation and called for restraint, mutual support, and peaceful remembrance.



“We owe it to ourselves and to the memory of President Lungu to mourn him in unity. We must remember who we are, one peope,” he said.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who served from 2015 to 2021, passed away on June 6, 2025. The government is working closely with the family to ensure a dignified state funeral in line with national values.

