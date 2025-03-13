PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LOBBY YOUTHS’ SUPPORT IN HIS QUEST TO AMEND CONSTITUTION



President Hakainde Hichilema has petitioned the youths to support his government in its quest to amend the Constitution of Zambia before the 2026 general elections.



President Hichilema says the proposal to amend the constitution is aimed at facilitating more opportunities for the youths and other marginalized groupings such as women and the differently abled.



Recently, the president received backlash from citizens after his remarks on International Women’s day commemorations in Kasama suggesting that the nation has agreed to amend the Constitution before the 2026 elections.





Speaking when he officiated at this year’s National Youth Day celebrations in Mongu, President Hichilema said amending the constitution is going to guarantee more women and youths in elective positions of decision-making.





Meanwhile, after posing a question to the audience that had gathered for the event, the president said the youths of Zambia have answered in the affirmative to his proposal to amend the Constitution because they want more opportunities for themselves and other marginalized groupings.





And the president says his government values the youths because they are the future of the country who will be able to carry on with the mantle of leadership to achieve for Zambia what the older generation has been unable to.



He says the job of the older generation is to give the young people opportunities such as education which is the best investment, inheritance and equalizer.





President Hichilema says since the reintroduction of education, over 2 million children across the country have gone back to school hence the initiative has been an open door for opportunities.





He says when the youths have the skills and education, the government is ready to give them employment opportunities as much as possible but that the youths should not forget to work for themselves.



The president says the government is now working on growing the economy so as to create more jobs, business opportunities, and to raise more treasury income so as to provide more opportunities for the youths and other things.