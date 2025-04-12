PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LOVES YOU, LEVY NGOMA ASSURES POLITICAL STAKEHOLDERS



April 12,2025

Lundazi-Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, has reaffirmed President Hakainde Hichilema’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that Zambians thrive despite prevailing challenges.



Speaking during a meeting with political stakeholders in Lundazi, Mr. Ngoma emphasized that sound economic policies have been put in place to drive sustainable development across the nation.



He noted that President Hichilema’s love for the people is evident through his tireless efforts to foster economic growth and national transformation.



“President Hichilema loves you and that is why he works day and night to ensure development reaches every corner of this country,” he said.



Mr. Ngoma urged political players to embrace hard work and fully utilize government initiatives like the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to uplift communities.



He dismissed as falsehoods the allegations by some Members of Parliament claiming that the CDF is a hoax and ineffective.



The Presidential Political Advisor labelled such claims as sabotage driven by political motives rather than a genuine concern for development.



“It is very shameful that some Members of Parliament have openly discredited the good works of the CDF while others are using it to benefit their people,” he said.



He further encouraged citizens across all constituencies to hold their local leaders accountable for any misuse or underperformance linked to the CDF.



Meanwhile, Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri has called for unity among UPND structures in the region to strengthen the party’s presence.



Mr. Phiri, who also serves as the UPND Provincial Chairperson, stated that the growth of the party hinges on strong, functional grassroots structures.



He reaffirmed his commitment to engaging communities and mobilizing support to expand the party’s reach across Eastern Province.



“Let us welcome everyone who wants to join us regardless of where they come from, because our strength lies in numbers,” he said.



Mr. Phiri concluded by urging party members to remain inclusive and focus on building a united political front for the benefit of all Zambians.



And UPND Vice Provincial Coordinator Daud Timangali has urged all Zambians to support President Hakainde Hichilema for his continued commitment to rejuvenating the country’s economy.



He said the UPND government is suffering the consequences of the former government’s mismanagement, which has negatively impacted the nation.



Mr. Timangali noted that despite the challenges, President Hichilema has continued to support communities through various social interventions to ensure that life goes on.



He pointed out the Cash for Work program as a massive relief to the people.



©️The Falcon News