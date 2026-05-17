President Hichilema may be the most underrated politician in Zambia’s modern history- Saviour Chishimba

President Hakainde Hichilema may be the most underrated politician in Zambia’s modern history.

For years, many dismissed him and doubted he would ever reach State House, yet through extraordinary resilience, discipline and strategic patience, he changed the political landscape and ultimately became President.





Perhaps the clearest evidence of his political impact is the growing number of presidential hopefuls who now believe the highest office is within reach. That is the mark of a leader who has expanded the democratic imagination of a nation.

Whether one supports United Party for National Development or the opposition, every Zambian should appreciate that leadership is a marathon of sacrifice, not a sprint of ambition.





Zambia’s destiny will be secured not by hatred or division, but by unity, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to place our beloved nation above personal and partisan interests. 🇿🇲



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)