PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MEETS DONALD TRUMP JR., PLEDGES STRONGER US–ZAMBIA RELATIONS



LUSAKA, November 16, 2025 — President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed delight at meeting Donald Trump Jr., who is currently on a private vacation in Zambia, noting that the interaction underscored growing goodwill between Zambia and the United States.





In a statement post on his Facebook Page, President Hichilema said Mr. Trump Jr. shared his admiration for Zambia’s natural beauty, the warmth of its people, and the vast investment opportunities the country offers to U.S. businesses.





“We were delighted to meet Mr. Donald Trump Jr. during his private vacation in Zambia. We acknowledged his appreciation for the beauty of our country, the warmth of our people, and the opportunities that Zambia has to offer for U.S. investors,” President Hichilema said.





The President added that he conveyed warm regards to U.S. President Donald J. Trump and reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across key sectors.





“We affirmed our commitment to fostering enhanced U.S.–Zambia relations,” President Hichilema said.



The visit, though private, highlights Zambia’s growing appeal as a global tourism destination and a promising investment hub in Southern Africa.



