President  Hichilema meets South African Minister, Pleads with SA Govt to help Repatriate Remains of Edgar  Lungu

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has maintained that Sixth Republican President Edgar Lungu should be laid to rest in Zambia.



The President made this statement today when he met with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Ozzy Lamola.





“We held a meaningful and respectful discussion regarding the burial of the late President, during which we reaffirmed our firm position that His Excellency Mr Lungu should be laid to rest in his homeland, the Republic of Zambia,” he said.





President Hichilema expressed gratitude to the President of South Africa for the care extended to the late former President during his period of illness.





He also apologised to the South African Defence Force for the unexpected challenges surrounding the repatriation of the late President’s remains.





“We also express our apologies to the South African National Defence Force for the unexpected challenges surrounding the repatriation of the late President’s remains on Wednesday, 18th June 2025,” President Hichilema said.





Meanwhile, Mr Lamola conveyed heartfelt condolences from President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa on the passing of Mr Lungu.



(Mwebantu, Sunday, 22nd June, 2025)