PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MOURNS THE PASSING OF FRESHER SIWALE



July 12,2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed deep sorrow following the death of New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale, who passed away on July 10, 2025.





In a message delivered by his Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, President Hichilema described Mr. Siwale as a courageous leader who consistently championed justice for the people of Zambia.





He said Mr. Siwale was a principled man who spoke boldly and fearlessly in the pursuit of truth and fairness.



“Even in the face of adversity, Mr. Siwale remained unwavering and stood firmly for what he believed in,” he said.





President Hichilema further noted that he shared a cordial and respectful relationship with the late opposition leader.

He pledged his full support to the Siwale family during and after the funeral period.





The Head of State extended a message of sincere condolences and solace to the bereaved family, friends, and the New Labour Party for the irreplaceable loss.

He prayed that God grants them strength, comfort, and peace during this difficult moment of mourning.





Munali Constituency Member of Parliament, Mike Mposha, who accompanied Mr. Ngoma, echoed similar sentiments and praised Mr. Siwale for his integrity and transparency.

He stated that these rare qualities earned the late politician immense respect across political lines.





The President’s delegation included Permanent Secretary for Special Duties Patrick Mucheleka, UPND Provincial Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda, and other senior party officials.





The nation joins the Siwale family in mourning a leader whose legacy will be remembered for his courage and commitment to justice.



Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Siwale’s daughter, Chilembo Siwale, thanked President Hichilema for his support during this trying moment.





Ms. Siwale said the love exhibited by the President is a testament to his true stewardship and compassion for the Zambian people.



“I would like to thank President Hichilema for recognizing my father and for the support rendered to our family during this mourning period. We are truly grateful as a family,” she said.





She further acknowledged her father’s legacy and vowed to carry on his values, drawing courage from his life and leadership.



©️ UPND MEDIA TEAM