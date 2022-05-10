By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

President Hakainde Hichilema has repeatedly prided himself as Chief Negotiator or Chief Marketer or CEO of Zambia.

It appears he has taken this role literally when it comes to Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines.

But let’s walk back in memory lane.

Before Privatisation, ZCCM was not only a mining company.

The company was a prized national asset and provided a cradle-to-grave welfare system. It subsidised housing with water and electricity, ran hospitals, schools, sports facilities and social clubs for mineworkers and their families.

Many people on the Copperbelt remember this golden age in mining and have nostalgic memories of ZCCM.

To sell the mines, the Government of President Frederick Chiluba had to do more than follow the law.

Other than using the Zambia Privatisation Agency, a negotiating team was appointed by Cabinet headed by former long-time CEO of ZCCM, Francis Hebert Kaunda.

To hear that President Hakainde Hichilema is doing this similar process to dispose off both Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines outside Cabinet and outside the law is a matter that calls for immediate attention by all stakeholders.

In their editorials, both The Mast and News Diggers have made reference that President Hichilema is using some of his well-known friends or business partners and sadly, officials from that sinister imperialist NGO called Brenthurst Foundation as obscure and negotiation teams for both Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines.

This is heartbreaking.

He is not only breaking the law, he is playing with political fire.

We have heard of Foreign advisors, secretly appointed and on a private payroll, occupying and playing advisory role at State House.

It’s time the President came clean on this matter.

State House is a seat of power in our country and we must demand for answers when unorthodox and unlawful processes are being conducted and being perptrated by the President himself.

The President is advised to return to lawful, transparent and accountable means and to engage Cabinet and other institutions purposefully created to support the Presidency as provided for by the Constitution.

Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines are regarded as valuable and national strategic assets and a bare minimum standard of transparency is demanded.