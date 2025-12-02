PRESIDENT HICHILEMA NEEDS 14 VOTES TO PASS BILL 7



The First Deputy Speaker Malungo Chisangano announced the revival of Bill 7 in Parliament, mere hours before its statutory lapse.





The prerequisite for passing Bill 7 is clearly established: a two-thirds majority of the 165 Members of Parliament (MPs). Mathematically, this translates to a required vote count of 111 MPs.





President Hakainde Hichilema, currently holding 97 seats, faces a deficit that must be overcome to ensure the Bill’s successful enactment.





This shortfall of 14 votes (111 minus 97) represents the immediate political hurdle. This deficit necessitates cross-party negotiation, coalition building, or, in less transparent scenarios, inducements designed to sway allegiance temporarily or permanently.





To cover the deficit of 14 votes, and assuming each required MP is offered a sum of K3 million, the calculation becomes straightforward: 14 MPs multiplied by K3 million per MP yields a total financial inducement required. The total inducement required in this scenario would amount to K42 million.

– Given Mutinta