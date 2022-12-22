PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ON COURSE IN RESTORING THE CIVIL SERVICE TO PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS

By Taonga C. Mwale

Socialist party president Fred M’membe’s falshood that President Hakainde Hichilema isn’t improving govenment can never go unchallenged. Mr M’membe in his usual hobbies of lies alleges that the current civil service is not professional, yes it may be unprofessional because the civil service was highly abused by those who held power before the August 12, 2021 General Election.

If not of his usual lies, Mr M’membe knows too well that previously, the civil service was not constituted on merit but on patronage. Many qualified civil servants were marginalised based on this aspect and indeed many more.

While in opposition, President Hichilema promised to do things differently if elected and true to his word, he embarked on creating a professional civil service that delivers to the Zambian people. After a very long time, we now have a cabinet that is representative of Zambia’s ten provinces, areas that didn’t vote for the UPND are well represented signifying a united Zambia.

Furthermore, It is President Hichilema who directed that a committee be established to review appeals from former public workers who were retired in national interest by the previous regime based on baseless accusations.

In the history of this country, we have witnessed massive civil service recruitments that are transparent. Previously, civil service recruitment was based on one’s political affiliation or paying “ka something” to those entrusted with the recruitment process.

Mr M’membe should swallow his pride and commend the government for working towards making the civil service professional, a situation that has seen even his close relatives and party members get jobs in public institutions.

It is not a secret that the civil service was riddled with highly incompetent political cadres. Those undoubtedly messed up the service and need to be flashed out. It is also not a secret that the civil service was not a reflection of the diversity of our country. Mr M’membe should appreciate the efforts being made to balance it, of course with competent officers.