PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ORDERS FORFEITURE OF MALANJI’S HELICOPTERS TO ZAF FOR HUMANITARIAN USE





President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his administration’s firm stance against corruption, stressing that the fight is non-selective and guided by the rule of law.





Speaking during an engagement with UPND Lusaka Province party structures, President Hichilema announced that property linked to former minister Joseph Malanji, including helicopters, will be forfeited to the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) for use in humanitarian and emergency operations.





“This is the job Zambians gave me, to fight corruption. Anyone stealing from hospitals or government projects is on their own,” the President said.





He emphasized that all recovered assets will be repurposed for public benefit, underscoring his government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent management of national resources.





President Hichilema added that the New Dawn administration remains focused on restoring integrity in public service and ensuring that no individual is above the law.



© UPND Media Team