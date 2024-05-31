PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, PLEASE LISTEN TO THE CRY OF THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE- Daimone Siulapwa

31.05.2024

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, PLEASE LISTEN TO THE CRY OF THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE

By Daimone Siulapwa

President Hakainde Hichilema must show greater empathy towards the struggles of the Zambian people.

His recent remarks, describing Zambians as “too lazy” and accusing them of “talking too much,” are not only insensitive but also dismissive of the genuine hardships they face under his administration.

It is imperative for the president to recognize that these grievances reflect his leadership and his capacity to govern effectively.

Instead of chastising the populace, President Hichilema should listen attentively to their concerns.

The complaints of Zambians are not mere noise; they are the voices of a nation grappling with severe economic challenges.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the backbone of our economy, are on the brink of collapse due to a crippling power crisis that limits electricity supply to a mere three working hours a day.

This dire situation is pushing more citizens into unemployment and deepening the economic despair.

The cost of living has skyrocketed. Commodity prices have surged tenfold, driven by increases in fuel prices and other contributing factors.

The kwacha is in freefall, and the economy is parched due to a severe reduction in money circulation.

This economic turmoil is not just a financial issue; it is fast becoming a political crisis.

When people cannot afford basic necessities, their frustration inevitably turns towards those in power.

Adding to the economic woes is the growing threat of tribal tensions, which are escalating at an alarming rate.

This rising menace threatens to tear the social fabric of our nation apart.

President Hichilema must take bold and decisive steps to address these tensions before they reach a boiling point.

It is essential for the president to change his approach. He must stop dismissing the concerns of Zambians and start addressing them with the urgency and empathy they deserve.

The health of our nation depends on his ability to govern with sensitivity and responsiveness.

Zambians need a leader who listens, understands, and acts—not one who belittles their struggles.

The president’s rhetoric should unite the country and foster a sense of shared purpose, not deepen the divide and sow further discord.

The reality on the ground is harsh, and it demands a leader who is in touch with the plight of the people.

President Hichilema must rise to this challenge, acknowledging the true state of the nation and work tirelessly to alleviate the burdens of his fellow citizens.

The time for empty words and harsh criticism is over. Now is the time for action, empathy, and leadership that truly reflects the will and the needs of the Zambian people.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity, and Citizen Economic Empowerment.

For all comments and inquiries regarding content creation, research, speeches, proposals, book writing, creative marketing, investigations, and more, please feel free to contact us at dsiulapwa@gmail.com