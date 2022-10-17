PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PLEASE STOP RECIEVING DEFECTORS FROM THE OPPOSITION- Dr. Edgar Ngoma

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PLEASE STOP RECIEVING DEFECTORS FROM THE OPPOSITION

By : Dr. Edgar Ng’oma ~Political Analyst.

UPND should open up their eyes on members of the opposition intending to join them after winning the election especially those who lost power in PF, please do not admit them because they are coming only to dine with you, and once you lose power they will be insulting you in an exact way former Minister of Information and government spokes person in the PF government Dora Siriya is rubbishing her party PF as monitored on social media postings today where she has said unprintables to a party she was a spokesperson to its government only 13 months ago, Politicians never cease to amaze me. (Sibajailika)

UPND , just remain the way you have been , your membership is with the satisfied electorate at the end of your first term in power. By now you know that big names do not matter anymore . PF in the just past election of 12th August 2021 had all the big names such as, Kakoma who at the last minute defected from UPND sure, CK Mbwili ,GBM , Dr. Canisius Banda ,you know the other big names and it never even came to their thoughts that they would lose that election ,until today they are still mourning in disbelief because they were in their own word of fantasy. WHY ?? The real members of any political party who would make it win an election are the none political members ,the ordinary electorate . If a government is delivering on its promises the electorate will retain it in power but when it turns out to be enemical to the plight of the very citizens who put such a party in power , even if you recruit political heavy weights just know that such a political party in government will lose an election lamentably just like what happened to the mighty Patriotic Front (PF).

MY ADVICE TO UPND & PARTY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

Just concentrate on job CREATION, by embarking on developmental projects and PROGRAMMES by wooing investors which have the potential to bring in FDIs which will translate into creating a jobs /employment and put money in people’s pockets . Ignore these defectors they mean nothing as highlighted above in the just past general election of 2021 where a ruling party in power with all government machinery suffered a humiliating defeat with a loss difference of more than a million votes when they had all political heavy weights with them .

UPND, learn from PF, MMD and UNIP defeats, they were all removed from power by ordinary voters . Fear the disgruntled youths and disatisfied electorate . Slow down on receiving defectors from the opposition, they are incosequential in the victory equation, in the first place you won the last election without them. Where in USA have you heard that so and so or Trump has defected from Republican party and he is now joining Democrats ?? Never !!

UPND Instead your focus and concentration must be on fixing the economy because the world billionaires’ eyes are currently on Zambia as a favorable investment destination and thousands of investors are willing to invest in Zambia with President Hichilema at the helm as President . Both the World Bank and IMF and associated companies are encouraging their associates to bring their investment to Zambia as a favorable destination in Africa .

On a recent trip I have just returned last night Sunday 16th October 2022 from the Indian Ocean Islands nation ,on a fact finding mission to build capacity for the development of smart cities in Zambia in the 10 provinces of Zambia, I was shocked with the willingness and preparedness of world billionaires from all over the world their LIKE for President Hichilema . I returned last night Sunday and right now I am writing an article that will bring back hope to our disgruntled youths who very soon will wear all smiles because most of them will have jobs, I have no doubt that when we impliment the package I have brought Zambia under this president will never be the same again.

Let me give the youths a hint , our President is smarter than you think , that announcement he made at KK International airport on his return from United Nations General Assembly (UNGA ) in September that he signed a memorandum of Understanding with Elon Musk on a satellite deal for Zambia ! I equally did not understand the meaning of that and did not also understand why our president was so excited to announce it upon arrival at the airport . Guess what ! I only discovered last week when I attended a 4 days summit called Union of the Chambers of commerce and industry of the Indian Ocean UCCIOI which took place in Mauritius from 11th to 14th October 2022 in Port Louis. On one of the side lines meeting my team attended ,that is when one ITC company which is behind the transformation of Rwandan economy and massive development whispered to my duet delegation how the satellite is key to the economic transformation of any economy today ! this official explained in detail and at that point my hair started moving and my skin trembling with joy then I realised that in Zambia we have a smart and very clever/intelligent President who is at another level. When Kayumba a state house official in Zambia posted on his Facebook page describing Elon Musk as smart and President Hichilema as equally being smart, I understood quickly why and I agreed with Kayumba completely. That is when I affirmed that indeed Zambia has the right President now than ever before.

This realisation quickly got took me back into the memory lane looking behind from where we are coming from as a nation with the country’s leadership ,and I was so excited to note that since we became independent from Britain in 1964, our first President who is also founding father of the nation Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, was coming from an educational profession as a TEACHER , then the 2nd President FTJ Chiluba, a TRADE UNIONIST ,3RD President Mwanawasa was from the Legal fraternity LAWYER . Then the 4th President RB Banda was a career DIPLOMAT. Others are 5th President MC Sata from security wing POLICE MAN, then 6th President ECL Lungu LAWYER.

Today 7th President (#7 mean completion in spirituality ) is an Economist & business magnet .Having finished going through the memory lane I understood why all the investors I met during the summit told my team that for the first time in the history of our country, Zambia has the right President who understood developmental economics and they vowed their williness to come and invest in Zambia. Other than having the right president , the investors said Zambia is an exemplary democracy on the continent of Africa where change of power is done democratically and peacefull. They also added that other than that the Zambia was also a peace haven and most interestingly its geographical position is very strategic ! technically the country has more than 8 neighbours, they said. The population of Zambia could be 20 million but with most of its neighbours depending on its agriculture produce and manufacturing industry the population combining COMESA and SADC exceeds 300 million that would depend on Zambia should it turn into a hub with its suitable geographical location in the region .

AS I was returning from tour of duty on our way to board our local flight Proflight to Lusaka at OR TAMBO International Airport in Johannesburg South Africa, while on the airport transfers Shuttle (bus) taking us to our waiting Proflight aircraft, on the bus I met two officials from Zambia Development Agency (ZDA ) very well known to me who were returning from Namibia where President Hichilema had gone last week on a state visit to that country, one senior official also testifying that they have never seen the kind of desire investors and financial institutions have today in this new dawn government which they never heard in the past regimes where a financial institution is telling an investor who wants to borrow money from them that investor being told that they can only approve the loan being requested for if the investment will be made in Zambia. Imagine ! I told them that it was the same where I am coming from .

Let me stop here this conversation because to some people this reality will sound as though I have turned into a praise singer . Just wait for the results in a few weeks to come then you will join us in appreciating good deeds .

Mr . President I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on the smart move you made on your association with the satellite owner Elon Musk, believe your competitors do not understand how that one move is going to change the business environment to unprecedented levels ! I will not disclose here how this will turn around the fortunes of the country for a simple reason ; so that the opposition should be kept busy politicking while you concentrate on fixing the economy because our youths cannot wait for the goodies which are on the way. Very soon you will be sharing with the nation the good investment news we have brought from the Indian Ocean Islands nations which will see more than 200 000 (two hundred thousand) of our youths get instant employment both here at home and abroad as expatriates for those who are qualified, but for the unqualified plenty of jobs here in at home in Zambia ,the details are in the report I am compiling .

Freeze welcoming defectors from the opposition ,they wont change anything ,they just want to come and dine with you and after they help you lose power they will run away. Sometimes take some time and listen to free advice from Seer1, he is most times 90% on point each he tries to advise you and your government .

It is a wait and see situation .

