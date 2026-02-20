PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PLEDGES FREE, FAIR AND PEACEFUL 2026 ELECTIONS



President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed government’s commitment to delivering free, fair, credible and peaceful general elections scheduled for 13th August 2026..





Addressing Parliament, President Hichilema said as the country approaches the 2026 polls, all stakeholders must uphold democratic principles anchored on ideas, persuasion and respect for divergent views.





“Democracy thrives on ideas, persuasion and respect for divergent views,” the President said, urging political players to commit themselves to peace, tolerance and unity.





He called on leaders and citizens alike to choose unity over division, dialogue over conflict, and progress over politicking, stressing that political competition must never undermine national stability.





President Hichilema noted that Zambia’s stable and peaceful environment has already attracted unprecedented levels of investment, which he said is translating into more jobs, business growth and economic opportunities for citizens.





“This is a great achievement, but we still have more work to do,” he added.



The Head of State further emphasised that access to information and media freedom remain fundamental pillars of democratic governance.





He revealed that his administration has undertaken significant legal reforms to modernise the country’s media landscape. Among the key reforms is the enactment of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Act No. 26 of 2025 and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Act No. 26 of 2025.





According to President Hichilema, the new legislation is aimed at promoting independence, fairness and accountability in the broadcasting sector, while safeguarding press freedom and protecting public interest.





The President reiterated that government remains committed to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring that the 2026 general elections reflect the will of the Zambian people in a peaceful and transparent manner.



