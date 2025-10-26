PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PLEDGES TO ENACT FREE EDUCATION LAW, REAFFIRMS TIES WITH MOZAMBIQUE



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has announced that the government will soon legislate the free education policy to make it a permanent legal obligation, ensuring that future administrations uphold the programme which has already enabled over 2.3 million learners to return to school.





Speaking during the Investiture Ceremony of Honours and Awards at State House to mark Zambia’s 61st Independence Anniversary, President Hichilema said the move is part of the New Dawn Administration’s commitment to advancing equitable access to education and safeguarding it as a constitutional right.





“We will enshrine the free education policy into law so that it becomes a legal obligation. This will ensure continuity and guarantee that no Zambian child is ever denied education because of financial constraints,” President Hichilema said.





The event was graced by His Excellency Mr. Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, who attended as Guest of Honour.



President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s long-standing bilateral relations with Mozambique, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration in shared natural resources, trade, energy, and regional stability.





He commended President Chapo for the enduring friendship between the two nations, noting that Zambia and Mozambique’s relations date back to the liberation struggle era, when the two countries worked closely to secure independence.





“Zambia and Mozambique share deep bonds that go back to our independence struggles. We acknowledge the interdependence of our natural resources and the need to cooperate for the mutual benefit of our people,” President Hichilema said.





He welcomed ongoing plans to establish an electricity interconnection project between the two countries and the export of Zambian beef to Mozambique, saying such initiatives will enhance trade and energy security.





The President urged ministers from both countries to strengthen collaboration across key economic sectors, particularly in trade, infrastructure, and energy, highlighting the Nacala Development Corridor as a vital route linking Zambia to the Indian Ocean.





He further called for joint investment in cross-border infrastructure, including the proposed oil pipeline project, to boost energy diversification and regional integration.





President Hichilema expressed gratitude to Mozambique for its support during Zambia’s recent drought-induced energy crisis, which threatened the country’s mining and manufacturing sectors.



“Without Mozambique’s support, our economy would have partially shut down. This partnership strengthens our infrastructure, trade, and energy security for the benefit of our people,” he said.





The President also underscored the importance of food security, urging both nations to adopt modern irrigation systemsand climate-smart agriculture, while promoting knowledge exchange to improve productivity.



He reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to peace and regional security, noting that stability in Mozambique directly contributes to stability in Zambia and the wider Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.





“Instability in Mozambique would mean instability in Zambia. We stand ready to support our brothers and sisters in maintaining peace and security in line with the SADC agenda,” President Hichilema said.





President Hichilema and President Chapo also witnessed the signing of a bilateral agreement to establish a One-Stop Border Post (OSBP), designed to enhance trade facilitation, improve cross-border movement, and strengthen economic cooperation.



Reaffirming Zambia’s commitment to regional integration, President Hichilema said the OSBP will ease trade bottlenecks and promote economic growth in line with SADC and African Union (AU) development goals.





“Our founding fathers, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and Dr. Samora Machel, laid the foundation for our friendship. Today, we stand as partners in development, bound by history and driven by the future,” he concluded.





Zambia and Mozambique continue to cooperate closely under SADC and the AU in advancing peace, stability, and socio-economic development across the region.



Falcon News