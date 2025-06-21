PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PRAISED FOR ENDING  LUNGU’S PROLONGED NATIONAL MOURNING

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PRAISED FOR ENDING ECL’s PROLONGED NATIONAL MOURNING





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Governance expert Samson Zulu has praised President Hichilema’s decision to officially end the national mourning period, describing it as a necessary and pragmatic move.





Mr Zulu noted that the country could not remain in mourning indefinitely and urged the public to recognize that President Hichilema acted in the broader interest of the nation, as the prolonged mourning period had begun to disrupt daily life.