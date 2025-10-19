PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PRAISED FOR NOT STRIPPING FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S IMMUNITY





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Tabernacle of David Assembly City Mission Church overseer Bishop Harrison Sakala has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for not stripping the late former President Edgar Lungu of his immunity.





Delivering his homily during the 10th Observation of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation, Bishop Sakala said President Hichilema’s decision marked a defining moment in Zambia’s political history.





He noted that it had become a custom in the country for former presidents to be stripped of immunity over alleged abuse of office or corrupt activities, but President Hichilema chose a different path.





Bishop Sakala described this gesture as a true testament to the values God upholds in the Bible.





Meanwhile, the clergyman urged men of God across the country to support leaders both in power and after they leave office, stating that abandoning those who lose authority is a wicked act.

