BY Nchimunya Ng’andu

President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed sadness over the beating of a civil servant by alleged UPND cadres in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video alleged UPND cadres are seen beating a civil servant in Kasama, Northern Province for failing to give UPND youth’s empowerment funds.

Speaking when he toured some markets in Kabwata Constituency to drum up support for UPND candidate in the Kabwata Parliament by election Andrew Tayengwa, President Hichilema reaffirmed governments committed to protecting citizens regardless of their political affiliation.

According to the Zambia Police, four of the five suspects in the Kasama incident have been apprehended and are currently in police custody.

And President Hachilema has directed that in the next two years there will be no market without water and proper toilets.

He says marketeers who are key in every society deserve decent trading places.

Earlier, The President Hichilema attended a church service at Good Shepherd Parish where he commended the church for its wise counsel both in good and bad times.- Diamond TV