PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REAFFIRMS GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT TO ECONOMIC RESILIENCE AT PRIVATE SECTOR DAY



Lusaka, 12 December 2025



By Valentina Daka



President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening Zambia’s economic resilience and accelerating national development through deeper collaboration with the private sector.





Speaking during the 4th Private Sector Day at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, the President said the private sector remains a critical partner in transforming the country’s economic landscape.





He emphasized that government is focused on creating a predictable, transparent, and business friendly environment that encourages innovation, investment, and job creation.





“We remain unwavering in our commitment to driving our economic development agenda and fostering an environment where businesses can thrive. When the private sector grows, the nation grows,” President Hichilema said.





The President also urged citizens to support local industries by prioritizing the purchase of Zambian-made products, noting that strengthening domestic value chains is essential for boosting national revenue and creating jobs. “When we buy Zambian, we keep money circulating within our own economy,” he said.





President Hichilema further highlighted the role of digital technologies in reducing corruption, stressing that increased automation and digital systems will enhance transparency, accountability and efficiency in public service delivery.





During the event, the President thanked sponsors and cooperating partners for their continued support. He also announced that 12 December will officially be recognized as Private Sector Day, which will be gazetted. He clarified, however, that the day will not be a public holiday.





President Hichilema encouraged industry leaders to continue engaging with government on reforms aimed at improving competitiveness, strengthening value chains, and supporting sustainable economic growth, noting that strong partnerships are vital for building a resilient and prosperous Nation.



CIC PRESS TEAM