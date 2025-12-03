President Hichilema Removes Draft Constitution from Reports of Technical Committee- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



President Hichilema Removes Draft Constitution from Reports of Technical Committee

We do not agree with the work, lack of process and lack of legal framework to guide this constitutional-making process, but it appears that even in this flawed and tainted process, President Hakainde Hichilema and his team are determined to manipulate it!



In its scope of work and deliverables, the Technical Committee on Amendments of the Constitution was mandated to draft;



1. Constitutional amendments (Draft Constitution) and

2. Compile a report on the overall findings of the work of the Technical Committee and make recommendations,

These are contained in Terms of Reference () 2.3 and 2.4 which mandated that;



2.3 Draft proposed constitutional amendments and provide justifications for each proposal.

2.4 Draft a report on the overall findings of the work of the Technical Committee and make recommendations.

It is imperative that both the Draft Constitution and Report of findings are released.



State House has directed that the Draft Constitution should not be released as it may complicate the issue of Bill 7 which Speaker of the National Assembly refused to drop after the Constitutional Ruling, and which presents a shorter nefarious route Government wishes to pursue to achieve the amendments they wish to enact.