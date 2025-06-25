PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SAYS EDGAR LUNGU IS THE ONLY FORMER HEAD OF STATE TO DIE WITH IMMUNITY INTACT





By Patricia Mbewe



President Hakainde Hichilema says late former President Edgar Lungu is the only Head of State who died with his immunity intact, unlike previous presidents who had their immunity removed.





President Hichilema says he never got enticed to process the removal of Mr. Lungu’s immunity, saying that he decided to put a break to this practice.





Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the United Church of Zambia -UCZ- at State House this morning, the President reiterated his desire for the late former president to be buried in Zambia, emphasizing that Mr. Lungu is an asset of the country.





The Head of State has also urged the church not to hesitate when addressing issues, regardless of whether they are good or bad, and reiterated government’s openness to addressing challenges.





He noted that the country is going through a difficult situation during the mourning period and expressed his desire to see Mr. Lungu buried with dignity.



And UCZ Synod Bishop Reverend Festus Chulu said the current period of mourning should not be a moment for division, but rather an opportunity to foster dialogue, restore unity, and reaffirm Zambia’s identity as a pillar of peace, love, justice, and reconciliation.





Reverend Chulu has since commended President Hichilema for maintaining stability in the country during this challenging time and offered prayers and encouragement as the president leads the country through this period.



PHOENIX NEWS