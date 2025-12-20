President Hichilema says he has reduced the size of his travelling delegation from about 120 under the previous regime to only about 25 people

HH SHRINKS ENTOURAGE



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has reduced the size of his travelling delegation from about 120 under the previous regime to only about 25 people currently, as part of efforts to save public resources.





And BETUZ has said its membership has more than doubled thanks to massive teacher recruitment being undertaken by the New Dawn government.





Speaking at the Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) Silver Jubilee celebration yesterday, President Hichilema said his administration has also cut the length of stay during foreign trips to ensure prudent utilisation of resources.





“Before our time in government, every time there was a UN General Assembly, over 100 to 120 public servants travelled to New York. Now, if the President travels, it’s 25 people,” he said.





The event, held under the theme ‘Celebrating 25 years of unity, innovation and resilient growth’, attracted over 2,500 teachers, provincial education officers, deans of DEBS and head teachers from all 10 provinces.





President Hichilema said education is not merely a social sector but an economic one, and his administration will continue channelling more funds into it.



