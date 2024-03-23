PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SHOULD APOLOGIZE TO ZAMBIANS – KALABA

… for condemning them to hunger and poverty by selling maize in the national reserves.

MAZABUKA, SATURDAY, MARCH, 23, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says the move by President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government to sell maize in the strategic national reserves was very reckless.

Speaking when he featured on Maz FM special program in Mazabuka yesterday, Mr. Kalaba said the move has subjected Zambians to hunger and poverty.

He said had the UPND heeded calls from stakeholders against offloading maize to neighboring countries the hunger situation caused by skyrocketing mealie meal prices could have been avoided.

Mr. Kalaba said the honorable thing for President Hichilema to do is to apologize to Zambians for the reckless decision which has condemned many households to poverty and hunger.

” President Hakainde Hichilema should apologise to Zambians for condemning them to hunger and poverty by selling the 1.5 million metric tonnes reserve maize stocks causing food shortages and looming hunger in the country, ” Mr. Kalaba said.

And Mr. Kalaba said the UPND Government should be ashamed that after recklessly selling maize to neighboring countries, they now want to play victim by parading themselves before international media and begging for help.

The CF President also also castigated President Hichilema for lying that the entire country had not received any single drop of rains in two months and that the drought being experienced in the country is the first one in 100 years.

He said President Hichilema should learn to be truthful instead of telling lies even to the International community.

” President Hichilema should stop playing the victim by parading himself before international media houses and begging for help after ignoring advise from experts and the opposition against selling and emptying maize stocks in strategic national reserves, ” Mr. Kalaba.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba took time to interact with Mazabuka residents who complained about the high cost of living and hunger in their homes.

Mr. Kalaba also sympathized with farmers in Southern province whose maize fields have dried up due to drought in the area.