PRESIDENT HICHILEMA STRENGTHENS TIES WITH CATHOLIC CHURCH, PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT



By Timmy



President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with the Catholic Church, emphasizing their shared vision for national development. Speaking at Chikuni Mission, the President praised the Church’s invaluable contributions to education, healthcare, and social services, highlighting its impact on Zambia’s economic growth.





“We view the Church as a vital partner in national development, and no one can separate the Church from the UPND government,” President Hichilema said. He commended the Catholic Church for its role in promoting social justice, education, and healthcare, while calling for improved infrastructure to boost economic growth.





The President also announced plans to upgrade the road from Rusangu to Chikuni Mission and extend it to Gwembe, Chisekese, and Magoye to bituminous standards. Additionally, he confirmed that the government will establish a solar power station to provide reliable electricity to Chikuni, Rusangu, and surrounding communities.





President Hichilema reiterated his commitment to revamping Chikuni Ranch, ensuring its continued role in livestock production and food security. As part of his support, he donated ten heifers and one bull, encouraging other stakeholders to contribute towards the sustainability of the initiative.





Bishop Raphael Mweempwa of Monze Diocese echoed the President’s sentiments, urging unity and collaboration to tackle national issues. He commended the government’s efforts in empowering local communities through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and praised the government’s proactive response to climate challenges.





The partnership between the Church and the government is not new; it has existed since 1906. There is no animosity between us,” Bishop Mweempwa said. “We must stand in solidarity with the Catholic Church and pray for Pope Francis.”





President Hichilema’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Catholic Church is an example of his administration’s dedication to promoting national development and unity. As Zambia continues on its path to progress, the partnership between the Church and the state will play a vital role in shaping the country’s future.





