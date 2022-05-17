PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SUPPORTS GENUINE HUSTLERS NOT STEALING OF PUBLIC RESOURCES

As opposed to claims by clique of thieves that Hakainde Hichilema is jealous of those who are getting rich, The President has created a peaceful business environment for any genuine business to survive but not through looting of public resources.

Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) has registered more than double the number of businesses in the first quarter of this year compared to this time last year. This is clear evidence of the confidence people of Zambia have in the New Dawn Government to provide a good business Environment. In addition to this, President Hichilema has launched the Public Private Partnership Dialogue (PPD) forum which shall work towards the quick registration of businesses and make it less bureaucratic and more decentralized.

President Hichilema has also increased Constituency Development Funds (CDF) which means more local investment, more jobs and a better life for all Zambians. This not a President who is jealous of anyone.

We should never mistaken stealing of public resources to hardwork. You can’t steal money meant to construction of public universities and call that hardwork. Efforts to undermine the fight against corruption through propaganda and insults against the head of state will not be entertained. Any public servant is accountable to the people. Hakainde Hichilema made his wealth before joining Government and since becoming President has not received his salary because he understands that public office is meant to serve the people not to loot public resources.

As you UPND youths we support the President and Government’s efforts to uplift the living standards of our people and we also support the fight against corruption. We appeal to law enforcement agencies to increase the pace of their investigation because justice delayed is justice denied. The people of Zambia want justice on the FJT scandal and many other cases of corruption.

Lastly, we appeal to the youths in the country to exploit different business opportunities being presented by the New Dawn Government. Visit your constituency offices and learn more how you can access women and youth empowerment, bursaries and business contracts.

Zambia is getting better.

David Chikwanda

Deputy National Youth Information and Publicity Secretary-UPND