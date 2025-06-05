President Hichilema to Continue Acts of Giving Anchored on Love, Unity and Dignity



With regard to the reported donation to the Catholic Diocese of Mansa, I wish to clarify that His Excellency, the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, receives numerous requests for support and donations from various communities and institutions across the country.





Each of these requests is carefully evaluated to ensure they align with the values of integrity, compassion, unity, and genuine support for humanity.



President Hichilema has always been a giver, long before entering political life, throughout his time in opposition, and now as Head of State.





His philanthropic efforts have consistently transcended political, religious, and regional boundaries, extending support to Christian missions, other faith-based institutions, orphanages, schools, health centres, and underprivileged communities across Zambia.





The President, alongside his family, supports hundreds of orphans and vulnerable youths from disadvantaged backgrounds. He often chooses to do this quietly and privately, unless public acknowledgment is at the express wish of the recipient.





Let it be reaffirmed that President Hichilema remains deeply committed to acts of giving, not for political mileage, but as a heartfelt expression of solidarity with fellow human beings. However, such acts are also conducted in accordance with established procedures to ensure accountability and transparency.





The President’s philosophy of giving is rooted in his belief in love, unity, human dignity, dialogue, and mutual respect. He regrets instances where gestures of goodwill extended to needy communities are interpreted through narrow political lenses by some of his political colleagues.





It is his firm conviction that gifts, whether material or spiritual, are meant to uplift, unite, and inspire hope, not divide or breed suspicion.





He continues to call upon all Zambians to transcend artificial divisions and embrace a spirit of brotherhood, cooperation, and national service. As he often affirms, what binds us together is far greater than what sets us apart, and Christ remains the greatest gift to humankind.





Finally, President Hichilema continues holding the Catholic Church in the highest regard and will always respect and value its guidance, particularly on matters of social justice, equity, and the common good. The Church remains a vital partner in building a just and compassionate society.





Clayson Hamasaka,

Communications Specialist,

State House.