PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO HOLD CABINET MEETING AT UCF FACILITY AS $1.4 BILLION TRIPLE INVESTMENT USHERS IN NEW INDUSTRIAL ERA





CHILANGA, Zambia, October 16, 2025 — President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that he will convene his next Cabinet meeting at the United Capital Fertilizer (UCF) facility in Chilanga, to give ministers firsthand appreciation of the plant’s role in Zambia’s industrial transformation.





“I want my Cabinet to have a shared vision of how this plant came to be, a symbol of what is possible when government and investors align,” the President said, quoting scripture: “Two can only walk together if they agree.”





The Head of State made the announcement while commissioning a landmark US$1.4 billion triple investment packageby UCF, describing it as a defining moment in Zambia’s industrial and economic transformation.





The commissioning ceremony marked three major milestones:



• The switching on of UCF’s 85-megawatt (MW) thermal power plant,

• The signing of the US$1.4 billion second-phase Urea Fertilizer Plant, and

• The launch of the Wonderful Group Industrial Park, operated by UCF’s parent company, the Wonderful Group of Companies Limited.





“This triple investment is more than infrastructure. It is fertilizer for our farms, acid and explosives for our mines, energy for our grid, and jobs for our people. This is the kind of economic transformation we must all rally behind,” President Hichilema said.





The newly commissioned 85MW power plant will supply 45MW to the national grid, while 40MW will be used for UCF’s fertilizer production. A 300MW expansion phase is also planned to strengthen Zambia’s energy supply network.





The second-phase Urea Fertilizer Plant, already under construction, will enhance Zambia’s food security, reduce fertilizer imports, and position the nation as a regional agricultural hub.



President Hichilema commended UCF for its integrated industrial model that spans fertilizer production, mining-grade acid, industrial explosives, power generation, and education. He particularly praised the company’s plans to train chemical engineering graduates and promote research partnerships.





“The youth, especially chemical engineering students, will find opportunities here. This is how we integrate education with industry to achieve national development,” he said.



Reaffirming his government’s productivity-driven ethos, President Hichilema called on citizens and investors to adopt a results-oriented work culture.

“My policy is work, work after work, not party after party. We cannot allow laziness to be part of us,” he said.





In a show of decisive leadership, the President directed that all outstanding land issues related to the investment be resolved “by midnight tonight.”



The Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency Han Jing, hailed the commissioning as a reflection of the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.





Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga, praised UCF for complementing the New Dawn Government’s inclusive development agenda, noting ongoing community investments such as a secondary school for 300 pupils, a health facility, 1,000 housing units for employees, and a concrete access road to improve logistics.





The commissioning of the UCF Urea Plant, the 85MW power station, and the Wonderful Group Industrial Parkmarks one of the most significant milestones under President Hichilema’s economic transformation agenda, positioning Zambia as a regional leader in fertilizer production, power generation, and industrial innovation.



© Falcon News | 2025