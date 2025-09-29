PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO UNDERTAKE WORKING VISIT TO THE UNITED KINGDOM





President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to the United Kingdom (UK) this week for a three-day working visit, during which he will have an audience with His Majesty King Charles Ill in Scotland, at the King’s invitation.





Zambia and the United Kingdom enjoy a long-standing relationship that dates back to the pre-independence era and has since grown into wide-ranging cooperation across multiple sectors.





This visit will provide an opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen those ties, with a clear focus on delivering tangible benefits for the Zambian people.





In London, President Hichilema will attend an investment-focused forum, bringing together business leaders and policy stakeholders to explore opportunities for deeper economic collaboration.





These engagements are aimed at unlocking investment flows, creating quality jobs, and supporting sustainable growth in Zambia.





The President will also hold a series of meetings with UK Government officials in London to advance discussions on trade, development, and partnership initiatives.





Each of these dialogues will feed into the Government’s broader mission of transforming Zambia into a competitive economy and delivering sustained growth.



Promoting economic diplomacy remains a central pillar of President Hichilema’s administration. This visit underscores the Government’s determination to attract investment, stimulate innovation, and drive economic growth to build a nation where all Zambians can fulfill their potential.



The Head of State will return home immediately after his engagements.