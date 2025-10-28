PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES AFRICA TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ITS OWN DEVELOPMENT



…Says colonialism should not be an excuse for failure





Lusaka, 27th October 2025 — President Hakainde Hichilema has called on African nations to take full responsibility for their own development, saying the continent must stop using colonialism and the slave trade as excuses for its inability to perform.





Speaking when he officiated at the launch of a new book titled “The Essence of Success: Insights on Leadership and Strategy from Sport, Business, War and Politics,” authored by Dr. Greg Mills and Emanuele Pirro at the Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka, President Hichilema said Africa’s transformation depends on accountable leadership, teamwork, and a commitment to excellence.





“Africa has a responsibility to advance development in a manner that is mutually beneficial. The history of slavery and colonialism cannot be an excuse for failure to perform,” President Hichilema said.





He described the book as a timely contribution to shaping a new mindset across Africa, one that prioritizes innovation, economic growth, and job creation for young people.





“This book will help Zambia and the continent deliver economic growth, create jobs for the youth, and open up more business opportunities,” he said.



President Hichilema noted that Zambia possesses vast untapped potential, from mineral wealth revealed through geological mapping to rich tourism sites, and emphasized the need for strong, ethical leadership to translate these resources into prosperity.





Recounting his collaboration with private-sector leaders such as Mark O’Donnell and Carl Irwin, the President said the New Dawn Administration has benefited from experiences shared by business partners in shaping government policies.





He cited the tourism sector as a key example of this collaboration, noting that tourist arrivals had grown from 500,000 in 2021 to over 2.2 million in 2024, following policy reforms such as visa waivers and an improved investment climate, leading to thousands of new jobs.





President Hichilema used the event to underscore the importance of teamwork and accountability in public service delivery.



“You should not have a culture of doing things on your own. Don’t look to the President to come and help you even in small things. Make your President redundant through your hard work. Once we have consensus, let’s get things done,” he said.





He said leadership was not about holding a title or office, but about the impact created through diligent service. To illustrate fiscal discipline, the President highlighted his administration’s decision to ban the purchase of Toyota VX Land Cruisers for government officials as a cost-saving measure.





The savings, he said, were redirected to the Free Education Policy, which has enabled over 2.3 million learners to return to school.



“Success should not be viewed narrowly. Our country needs skills and knowledge to enhance development, and that is why the foundation of free education is critical,” he said.





The Head of State also pointed to progress under fiscal decentralization, with Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations increased to US$1 million and now US$1.7 million per constituency per year.



He said the funds have improved access to clean water, sanitation, school desks, and bursaries for thousands of youths in various constituencies.





President Hichilema also cited the revival of the mining sector as a key success story, noting that previously struggling operations at Mopani Copper Mines, Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Shaft 28 in Luanshya, and Kalengwa Minehave resumed activity.





He reaffirmed the government’s production target of 3 million metric tonnes of copper, with 1 million tonnes expected this year. First Quantum Minerals (FQM) alone is projected to contribute 500,000 tonnes, supported by new investments in the mining sector.



The President added that the government had also set targets of producing 10 million tonnes of maize and US$1 billion in beef exports, alongside ongoing efforts to develop solar energy plants to reduce dependency on hydropower amid climate change challenges.





“We are positioning Zambia to become a food basket for the region. Our response to drought must include innovation, efficiency, and sustainability,” he said.



President Hichilema urged Zambians to redefine their work ethic by focusing on outcomes rather than clock hours.





“Every hour is a working hour. Let’s go the extra mile to create an edge above hard work,” he said, emphasizing that public procurement must ensure value for money, good quality, and timely delivery.





He also posed reflective questions to the audience inspired by The Essence of Success: “How have people managed to do extraordinary things and escape difficult circumstances? Can success be taught, or does it depend on talent? Can individual excellence translate into a nation’s success without collaboration?”





He said these questions capture the essence of the book, which promotes a multidisciplinary approach to leadership and problem-solving.



In his remarks, Dr. Greg Mills thanked President Hichilema for officiating the launch, noting that he had known the President for over 20 years.





“It’s an honour to return to this venue, once Ridgeway Hotel, where we first met. Zambia feels like a second home,” Dr. Mills said, stressing that preparation and consistency are key ingredients of success.





Co-author Emanuele Pirro also expressed gratitude to the President and the Zambian people, describing them as warm, resilient, and hospitable.



“It has been a joy to experience Zambia’s tourism and culture,” Mr. Pirro said.



