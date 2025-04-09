PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WARNS PALABANA UNIVERSITY LAND ENCROACHERS



April 9, 2025



CHONGWE –President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a stern warning to individuals who have encroached on land reserved for the expansion of Palabana University, emphasizing that it will be reclaimed and returned to its rightful owners.



Speaking during a tour of ongoing infrastructure developments, including hostels and staff houses, President Hichilema reaffirmed his government’s zero tolerance for lawlessness.



He stressed that the New Dawn administration is determined to correct past injustices and ensure that public land is protected.





“I am fully aware of the illegalities that took place, where individuals acquired land dubiously and obtained council papers through corrupt means,” he said.



The President noted that Palabana University, being the country’s only full-time agricultural university, must retain sufficient space for agricultural trials, research, and future growth.





He added that the institution plays a critical role not only for the present generation but also for the prosperity of the nation in the years to come.



“This land is not just for now, it’s for the generations to come who will depend on agriculture and innovation,” he said.



President Hichilema also expressed satisfaction with the ongoing construction of two 400-bed space hostels, two lecture blocks, two lecture theatres, and ten houses for lecturers.





He indicated that the university needs to have adequate infrastructure to meet university standards.



He added that the government will continue to support education through loans, bursaries, skills training, and free education.





The President further stated that a mini solar plant will soon be installed at the university.



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Sylvia Masebo disclosed that a survey conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission revealed troubling findings, which will be submitted to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.





Professor Vernon Chinene, a senior university official, lamented that out of the 3800 hectares originally designated for the university, only 231 hectares remain under its control.



He appealed to the government to intervene urgently to protect the university’s mandate and long-term vision.



He further emphasized that Palabana University is uniquely positioned to train experts in aquaculture, livestock, and natural resource management.





“We cannot fulfill our mission with only a fraction of the land that was allocated for national development,” he said.



Speaking on the welfare of the university’s student population, Palabana University Council Chairperson Mary Lesa Zulu explained that the institution currently has 600 students but only 275 bed spaces.





She said the additional two 400-bed hostels will help reduce the student accommodation deficit.



