PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WELCOME TO KUOMBOKA CEREMONY- Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WELCOME TO KUOMBOKA CEREMONY

18/4/24

It’s gratifying to note that President Hakainde Hichilema is attending this year’s Kuomboka traditional Ceremony of the Lozi people slated for 20th April 2024.

It’s worth noting that the Republican President has been attending the Kuomboka traditional Ceremony for many years, even when he was in opposition.

It’s for this reason we expect citizens not to politicize the President’s presence at this year’s Kuomboka ceremony, also bearing in mind that as Head of State, he has the right to visit any part of the country.

In view of the foregoing, we call upon the people to turn out in large numbers to warmly welcome their President, who traditionally is a son of the soil, when he touches down in Mongu.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.